TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.37% of TrueBlue worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TrueBlue by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in TrueBlue by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 281,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TBI opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

