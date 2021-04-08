TrueDeck (TDP) Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $414,005.65 and $15,458.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627987 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030389 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.