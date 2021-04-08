Truist Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $115.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.48.

FANG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.19. 182,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 373,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

