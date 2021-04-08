Truist Financial Corp Acquires 12,517 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $66.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

