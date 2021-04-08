Truist Financial Corp Acquires 13,716 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $143.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $145.99.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.