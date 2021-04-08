Truist Financial Corp Acquires 15,160 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Chart Industries worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,942,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

GTLS stock opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $166.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

