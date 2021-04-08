Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,298 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.65 and a 200 day moving average of $280.75. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $306.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

