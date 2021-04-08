Truist Financial Corp Acquires 26,583 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $69,321,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $8,576,000.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,108 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

