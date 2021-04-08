Truist Financial Corp Acquires 28,270 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

MRNA opened at $131.47 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,667,766 shares of company stock worth $824,359,096. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.