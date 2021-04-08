Truist Financial Corp Acquires 5,585 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,846 shares of company stock worth $52,521,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

