Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 498,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 699.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

