Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,044 shares of company stock worth $36,561,890. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.