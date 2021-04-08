Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of NeoGenomics worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after buying an additional 861,490 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,304,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 747.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 296,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 261,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after buying an additional 213,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 540,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after buying an additional 132,470 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,564.81 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

