Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 194.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,261 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,478,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

