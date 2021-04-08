Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,112 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of The Brink’s worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Brink’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,172,000 after acquiring an additional 380,667 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Brink’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,908,000 after acquiring an additional 410,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Brink’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in The Brink’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,770,000 after acquiring an additional 356,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 204,842 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Truist raised their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

