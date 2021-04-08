Truist Financial Corp Buys 29,896 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,896 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,375.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $104.99 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.78.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

