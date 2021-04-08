Truist Financial Corp Buys 8,604 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $91.51 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $7,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,934,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 933,754 shares of company stock valued at $75,777,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

