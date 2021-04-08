Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

