Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,976 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,308,000 after buying an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,222,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

PODD opened at $278.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $162.99 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 632.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

