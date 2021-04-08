Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $131.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.38. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

