Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $306.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.83. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.03 and a 52-week high of $321.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.39.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

