Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $266.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

