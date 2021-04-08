Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 354.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $81,973,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $58,792,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after buying an additional 1,143,970 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

NYSE:LVS opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

