Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,151,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,553,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,913,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $837.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $805.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.62. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.18 and a twelve month high of $887.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

