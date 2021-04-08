Truist Financial Corp Has $5.37 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,852,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 251,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 147.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 137,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 81,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

