Truist Financial Corp Has $5.51 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Chemed worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $462.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.96. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.86 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

