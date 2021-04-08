Truist Financial Corp Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 133.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,724 shares of company stock valued at $51,389,928. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $115.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,645.71 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.39.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

