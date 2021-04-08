Truist Financial Corp Has $6.77 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

