Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Shares of TFX opened at $419.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.50 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

