Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 31.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 225,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

