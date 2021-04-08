Truist Financial Corp Purchases 104,984 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of Evolent Health worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.