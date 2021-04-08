Truist Financial Corp Purchases 14,111 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Popular worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.13 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.