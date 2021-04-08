Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,143 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $410.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.51 and a fifty-two week high of $413.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.31.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

