Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,333 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after acquiring an additional 422,731 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

