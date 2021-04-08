Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,878 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,437.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

