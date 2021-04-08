Truist Financial Corp Purchases 8,369 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $136.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average of $127.52.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

