Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 974.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,075 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Nutanix worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.07.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

