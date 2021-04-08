Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $158.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.53. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.23 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,066 shares of company stock worth $7,262,910. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

