Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,036 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,904,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,297,000 after buying an additional 84,745 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 492,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 570,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,455,000 after buying an additional 423,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE opened at $35.03 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

