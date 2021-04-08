Truist Financial Corp Sells 107,894 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 107,894 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

