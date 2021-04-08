Truist Financial Corp Sells 21,581 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,581 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 514,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,255,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,921,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,709,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,677,000 after acquiring an additional 652,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

