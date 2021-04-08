Truist Financial Corp Sells 47,888 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,888 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $110.25 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26.

