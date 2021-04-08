Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,018 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

NYSE TDOC opened at $178.00 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -124.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,374 shares of company stock valued at $131,871,978 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

