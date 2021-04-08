Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,645 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Humana by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,976,000 after acquiring an additional 265,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $411.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.33 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

