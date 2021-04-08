Truist Financial Corp Takes $5.72 Million Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.99% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UWM. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $111.48 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $126.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46.

