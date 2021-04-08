Truist Financial (TFC) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $59.43 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.02.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

