Truist Securiti Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

SITC stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 159,362 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.