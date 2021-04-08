TrumpCoin Reaches Market Cap of $118,599.21 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $118,599.21 and $73.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.34 or 0.00313001 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00028139 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

