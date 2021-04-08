Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 526 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.15. 23,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

