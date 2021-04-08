Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

